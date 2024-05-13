Bangladesh Bank’s imprudent policy triggers volatile situation

The policy of Bangladesh Bank mentions voluntary mergers this year and forced mergers in the next year, but initiatives have been taken recently to merge five banks because of several at the high enthusiasm of several officials of the agency. Panicked over the move, depositors withdrew 25 billion taka from BASIC Bank and a huge amount from National Bank. Both BASIC Bank and National Bank resisted the forced merger move. In the meantime, the central bank is taking no step on the Shariah-based banks – Islami Bank, First Security Bank, Social Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank and Union Bank -- despite their current accounts turning negative.

Former chief economist of the central bank, Mustafa K Mujeri said, “Several directors have been given the chance to damage the banks instead of conducting the monitoring, resulting in a volatile situation in the entire sector. Today, banks become weak because of not making the right and strong decisions at the right time. The central bank should not declare anyone weak, rather the needs to focus on improving the midlevel banks through monitoring. There should have been options for voluntary mergers for banks instead of forced mergers. A policy to catch one and spare another cannot continue.”

Had the exchange rate been left on the market before, the problem would have been solved already. Yet, what happened lately is the best of a bad bunch, he added.