19 garment factories still closed in Ashulia

Some 19 garment factories in Savar are still closed today, Tuesday and of them, 15 are closed for an indefinite period.

Although workers showed up in the other four factories, they left later. Besides, three factories are still closed in Gazipur.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) authorities disclosed this in a report published on Tuesday saying of the 272 garment factories in Savar, 253 have resumed production. Some 15 factories are closed under the Section 13 (1) of the Labour Act.

The factories which are still closed include Mascot Garments, Mascot Knits, Mascot Fashions, Radiance Jeans, Radiance Fashion, Scandex, Hamza Clothing, RK Knit, Sun Apparels, Tech Max, Shin Shin Apparels, Pearl Garments, Generation Next, Europa and Susuka Knits.

Apart from these, factories of Radiance Knitwear, S-21 Apparels, Compfit Composite (Unit-2) and Southern Garments declared closure after resuming operations.