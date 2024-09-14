RMG sector: Same old approach to contain agitation

The readymade garment (RMG) industry is in turmoil as a result of continuous workers’ protests in Gazipur and Ashulia of Savar over the last few weeks to press different demands. The garment owners, in the beginning, ignored the demands raised by the protesting workers and blamed outsiders and jhut (garment fabric waste) traders for instigating the movement. However, as the situation escalated further, the owners were forced to accept the demands partially. By that time, the workers’ agitation had already gone beyond control.

Following the regime change, the workers in the RMG and pharmaceutical sectors went on strike to press home several demands. The entrepreneurs in these sectors sat with their own factory workers in phases and eventually were agreed to accept some of the demands. Consequently, the situation in the pharmaceutical sector started returning to normal within a week. But it’s the opposite in the case of the RMG sector. The situation in this sector is deteriorating further rather than improving.

As of Thursday, the respective factory authorities had to shut down 94 factories in Ashulia and Gazipur for an indefinite period. Besides, production was disrupted in at least 150 factories on that day.