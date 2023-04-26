Confusion over meeting IMF’s reserve target

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is not content with the current foreign currency reserve of Bangladesh and the projected figure for June this year.

The global lender's staff consultation mission is now in Dhaka to hold meetings with the government offices concerned, to verify how Bangladesh is responding to its loan conditions.

In a meeting with the finance division and the Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday, the IMF staff consultation mission said the forex reserve was expected to grow to USD 24.46 billion by 30 June, but they see no positive sign in this respect.