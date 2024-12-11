ADB approves $600m loan for Bangladesh

He said, “ADB's programme was developed in close collaboration with the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and other development partners."

Bangladesh faces significant challenges with revenue mobilisation, having the lowest tax-to-gross domestic product ratio globally at only 7.4 per cent.

The loan programme will enable Bangladesh to implement critical policy measures to increase domestic resource mobilisation, focusing on digitalisation, green initiatives, rationalising tax incentives and exemptions, and measures to improve taxpayer morale.