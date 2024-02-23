Banks prioritise enhancing digital service over opening new branches 

Foreign banks operating in Bangladesh almost stopped opening new branches long ago. Following suit, the local banks are now prioritising digital services over traditional branches to provide the clients with financial services, signaling a significant shift in the banking sector.

In 2023, many reputed banks refrained from opening new branches and focused on introducing app-based services and launching new digital platforms. They increasingly installed cash recycling machines (CRM) for cash transactions, instead of conventional ATMs.

The banking sector insiders are considering it as a time-befitting banking strategy.