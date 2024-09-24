Shakib Al Hasan, 6 others fined for share market manipulation

Bangladesh national cricket team’s ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been fined Tk 5 million for manipulating the share of Paramount Insurance, a listed insurance company in the share market.

Apart from him, known share market manipulator Abul Khair Hiru and five other persons and companies have been fined on the same allegation.

The decision to impose the fine was taken in the BSEC (Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission) meeting today, Tuesday. The decision was disclosed in a press release following the meeting.