Spokesperson for UN Secretary General speaks on case against Shakib Al Hasan

A journalist raised a question about the cases filed against Bangladesh National Cricket team player Shakib Al Hasan and others during the regular press briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for United Nations secretary general.

In response to the question, spokesperson for the UN secretary general Stéphane Dujarric said, they have no doubt that the interim authorities in Bangladesh will do whatever they can to ensure that the rule of law and justice is followed.

Dujarric said this in a press briefing held yesterday, Monday. Before the question-answer session in the briefing the spokesperson for UN secretary general read out a brief statement on various issues from around the world including the flood situation in Bangladesh.