Spokesperson for UN Secretary General speaks on case against Shakib Al Hasan
A journalist raised a question about the cases filed against Bangladesh National Cricket team player Shakib Al Hasan and others during the regular press briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for United Nations secretary general.
In response to the question, spokesperson for the UN secretary general Stéphane Dujarric said, they have no doubt that the interim authorities in Bangladesh will do whatever they can to ensure that the rule of law and justice is followed.
Dujarric said this in a press briefing held yesterday, Monday. Before the question-answer session in the briefing the spokesperson for UN secretary general read out a brief statement on various issues from around the world including the flood situation in Bangladesh.
The statement read that Bangladesh suffered from flash floods, triggered by heavy rainfall and upstream water flows from India. United Nations teams on the ground are providing water purification tablets, hygiene kits and food among the distressed people in affected areas.
The United Nations had mentioned before, the humanitarian community in Bangladesh launched its first-ever humanitarian response plan for cyclone and monsoon floods last month, targeting 1.2 million (12 lakh) people to help. To date, some 700,000 (7 lakh) people have been reached, with just 20 per cent of the USD 80 million requested having been received.
During the question-answer session in the briefing, another journalist said he wanted to ask questions about the Bangladesh situation. All over Bangladesh, in the last one and a half week after the interim government resumed the power, there has been filed more than thousands cases, murder cases, corruption cases…
To which the spokesperson for UN secretary general said, “Sorry. I don’t understand the question.” The journalist then added, “After resuming the interim government headed by Dr Muhammad Yunus, there has been filed more than thousands murder case and corruption cases against about 5 million Bangladeshi citizens, including them, international renowned cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, who visiting outside of Bangladesh, and also the senior journalist.”
The spokesperson for UN secretary general said, “Okay. But what is the question?” The questioner said that thousands of people are being arrested in this process every day. Does the UN have any concern about the use of tactics to suppress people with different vies as a violation of human rights?
Replying to that the spokesperson for UN secretary general said, “We have no doubt that the interim authorities in Bangladesh, who are taking over at an extremely challenging time for the country, both politically and on the humanitarian end, will do whatever they can to ensure that the rule of law and justice is followed. You have another question.”
In another question that journalist said, it is two weeks Dr Muhammad Yunus took over the interim government. However, the law-and-order situation did not improve. The members of the police force have not been able to return to duty comfortably so far.
In reply the spokesperson for UN secretary general said, “Sir, I can’t give a play by play, hour by hour of reaction to what is going on in Bangladesh. I think my answer to your first question applies to the second.”
The questioner then said the nest question was about the flood situation in Bangladesh. And, the spokesperson had already talked about that.
The spokesperson for UN secretary general said, “Yes, in flood, I think I’ve answered that. Yeah.”
The questioner then asked, if the United Nations has any plan to send financial or food assistance in Bangladesh?
In response spokesperson Dujarric said, “Well, as I said, the UN humanitarian are there. They’ve already helped 700,000 (7 lakh) people out of the 1.2 million (12 lakh) that were targeted.”