Expats remit $1.36b in first 19 days of 2024

Expatriates reemitted USD 1.36 billion or approximately Tk 150 billion through legal channels in the first 19 days of this year, according to the latest data of Bangladesh Bank.

Data shows remittances rose by about 3 per cent to USD 21.90 billion in 2023 from USD 21.30 billion in 2022. The inflow of remittance was USD 22.07 billion in 2021, USD 21.73 billion in 2020 and USD 18.33 billion in 2019.