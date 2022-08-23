WASH investment reduces absenteeism by 15pc in RMG factories: Study

Bangladeshi readymade garment (RMG) companies investing in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) for their employees saw employee absenteeism falling by 15 per cent, punctuality improving in by 5 per cent and attrition decreasing by 2 per cent, according to a study.

The study said when RMG companies made WASH investment, their overall business thrives, productivity increases, health, morale and loyalty improve, and staff turnover lowers – ultimately driving business profits.

The findings were revealed in two reports titled ‘Boosting business: why investing in water, sanitation and hygiene pays off,’ released on Tuesday.