IMF hints at Bangladesh’s economic recovery

Bangladesh’s economy is showing signs of recovery, with the latest forecast from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projecting a significant upturn.

In its World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday night (Washington time), the IMF projected a GDP growth of 3.8 per cent for Bangladesh in the current fiscal year of 2024-25.

The outlook further anticipates an increase in growth to 6.5 per cent in the following fiscal year of 2025-26.

The report was unveiled on the second day of the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings, currently taking place in Washington, USA.