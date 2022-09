Expatriate Bangladeshis sent US$ 2,037.80 million remittances in August, which was 12.6 per cent higher than the corresponding month of the previous year.

The wage earners sent $1,810.10 million remittance to the country in August of 2021.

The country received $2,096.32 million from the migrants overseas in July, which was the highest in the last two years. July remittance inflow registered a 17.56 per cent growth compared to the corresponding month last year.