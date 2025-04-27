ICOSA roundtable in Tokyo
Bangladesh, Japan forge stronger SME collaboration
Strengthening ties between Bangladeshi and Japanese small and medium enterprises (SMEs) took centre stage at a roundtable discussion between members of the Bangladesh B2B mission and the International Cooperation Organisation for Small & Medium Enterprises in Asia (ICOSA).
The session was held on the second day of the ‘Investors B2B Japan’ event at the UNU Headquarters in Tokyo on 25 April.
Professor Dr Naohiro Kurose, President of ICOSA, expressed strong optimism about future cooperation.
Drawing from ICOSA’s recent study tour to Bangladesh, he highlighted Japan’s longstanding commitment to SME growth and the potential for enhanced bilateral engagement.
Focusing on technology transfer and industrial policy, Professor Wada Masatake, a senior ICOSA member, proposed regular exchanges between Bangladeshi and Japanese entrepreneurs to build sustainable business partnerships.
He stressed that such initiatives would significantly contribute to regional development.
From the Bangladesh side, Mikhail Idris Islam, Director of HAISON, delivered a key presentation outlining opportunities for SME cooperation.
He also reflected on the deep-rooted historical relationship between Bangladesh and Japan, reinforcing the natural alignment of interests in strengthening SME ecosystems.
Welcoming the participants, Hideki Murakami, Deputy Head of UNIDO ITPO Tokyo, expressed hope that the dialogue initiated at the roundtable would evolve into long-term collaboration between the two countries' SME sectors.
According to a media release, the session reaffirmed a shared commitment to fostering greater interaction, regular entrepreneur exchanges, and joint ventures, marking a significant step towards a promising future in Bangladesh-Japan SME cooperation.