Bangladesh, Japan forge stronger SME collaboration

Strengthening ties between Bangladeshi and Japanese small and medium enterprises (SMEs) took centre stage at a roundtable discussion between members of the Bangladesh B2B mission and the International Cooperation Organisation for Small & Medium Enterprises in Asia (ICOSA).

The session was held on the second day of the ‘Investors B2B Japan’ event at the UNU Headquarters in Tokyo on 25 April.

Professor Dr Naohiro Kurose, President of ICOSA, expressed strong optimism about future cooperation.

Drawing from ICOSA’s recent study tour to Bangladesh, he highlighted Japan’s longstanding commitment to SME growth and the potential for enhanced bilateral engagement.