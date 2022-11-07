IMF wants to know about power-gas price hike

Petrobangla is suffering losses even after increasing the price of gas. And, despite the Power Development Board (PDB)’s appeal, the price of electricity hasn’t been raised.

These two government agencies provided this information in separate meetings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation. IMF has sought to know the government’s decision regarding the power and gas price hike.

After meeting with different agencies of the power and energy division, IMF this time met with the regulatory body, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

The meeting was held at the BERC office on Sunday morning. The IMF delegation was apprised of the process of increasing power and gas prices.

Several BERC officials, present at the meeting, confirmed this to Prothom Alo. They said that IMF basically wanted to know about the price hiking process.