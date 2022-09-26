RMG industry preparing for next phase of growth

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) vice-president, Shahidullah Azim has said that the RMG (Readymade garment) industry has immense potentials for growth which in turn will play a crucial role in propelling the economic development of Bangladesh, reports UNB.

As a mainstay of Bangladesh's economic success story, the apparel sector has continued its endeavours to seize every opportunity that lies ahead and contributes to the development of the country, he said.

Shahidullah Azim made the remarks while addressing the participants of the 16th senior basic intelligence course 2022 as the keynote speaker, which was organised by National Security Intelligence Training Institute (NSITI) in the capital today, said a press release.