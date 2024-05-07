Three major challenges for the economy

The economy of the country faces three major challenges now - uncontrolled inflation, risky growing debts and slow pace of economy.

Citizens Platform has identified these three problems in implementing the SDG (sustainable development goals) and made several recommendations to cope with these challenges.

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and Citizens Platform jointly organised a discussion at a hotel in the capital on Sunday on the topic – ‘The new government, national budget and people’s expectations’.

CPD’s distinguished fellow and convener of Citizens Platform Debapriya Bhattacharya presented the keynote at the programme.

The outcome of a survey on people’s expectations on the national budget was also revealed in the programme. It shows that the people expect the government to prioritise three sectors of employment, education and social safety net and enhance the budget for these sectors. The other sectors that should be given priority include, social inclusion, skill development, price hike, agriculture, women empowerment, health, infrastructure, accommodation and rehabilitation and climate change.

The survey was conducted online and on social media on some 2,249 people.