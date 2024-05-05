NBR plans to earn Tk 10b by phasing out tax exemptions  

The revenue authorities are planning to collect nearly Tk 10 billion in extra by phasing out tax exemptions from different sectors in the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25.

In particular, some information technology services may lose the tax exemption privilege, while the metro rail may come under the tax net.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has briefed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in this regard in a recent meeting in Dhaka on Sunday.