IMF wants to lift tax rebate facilities for 33 industries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recommended lifting the tax rebate facilities for 33 industries. These industries have been enjoying tax rebate facilities at various rates for up to 10 years.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has already started working on finalising the industries to meet the condition of the IMF, NBR sources said.

An IMF delegation is visiting Dhaka at the moment before the disbursement of the third instalment of the loan taken by Bangladesh to review the overall economic situation. The IMF delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with the NBR officials to learn about the revenue collection related issues and the revenue sector’s progress to meet the conditions set by the IMF.