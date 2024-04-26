IMF seeks updates on enlisting willful defaulters 

The authorities legislated the bank company (amendment) act - 2023 around 10 months ago, with an instruction to prepare a list of willful defaulters.

The visiting team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked about the progress of enlisting the willful defaulters and advised the banks to play an effective role in the process.

They also sought to know about the updates on the financial institutions division’s plan to amend the negotiable instrument act - 1881, the bankruptcy act - 1997, and money loan court act - 2003.