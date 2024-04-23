IMF team due in Dhaka to review compliance of loan conditions

A 10-member delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday, to review the progress in fulfilling the conditions set during the approval of a $4.7 billion loan.

They will hold meetings with different government agencies, including the Finance Division, Bangladesh Bank, National Board of Revenue (NBR), during their stay in Dhaka until 8 May.

It is also a regular practice that an IMF team visits Bangladesh before the announcement of the annual budget.