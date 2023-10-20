IMF relaxes conditions, loan installment to be released

Rahul Anand, in the statement, said that it was important to increase revenue collection in order to increase expenditure in the social sector and also for investment. The tax-GDP ratio was very low in Bangladesh and this called for an integrated tax policy and administrative system for sustainable increase in revenue collection. However, if subsidies could be justified, expenditure capacity increased and if financial crisis could be tackled, it would be possible to increase investment in the social security sector and growth.

Former IMF official and executive director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) Ahsan H Mansur told Prothom Alo, it is true that the government will have to spend before the election, but it must ensure that reserves do not fall below USD 15 billion (USD 1500 crore) otherwise Bangladesh will fall into high risk and a crisis in confidence will arise.

When asked about the new target for up till June and also the consequences of not being able to meet the target, Ahsan H Mansur said this would certainly head towards IMF cancelling it loan package. But the fact that it was possible to convince IMF is a positive factor and the institution has displayed significant sensitivity. So there are no conditions or problems till December. But the government must be alert to ensure that the target for June is not missed in any way.