Bangladesh Bank gives loan defaulters a big break

Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on Monday restructuring its loan default policy with businesspersons getting a big break just five days after its new governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar took the office.

According to the new policy, the central bank allowed businesses to make a down payment of 2.5 to 6.5 per cent of their term loan instead of previous 10 to 30 per cent to reschedule their loans while payment tenure got an extension of 5 to 8 years from prevailing maximum 2 years. In the meantime, businesses can also avail new loan.

The new policy shift may see a drop in loan default temporarily though rise in loan recovery is unlikely and liquidity in banking sector will face more disorder. The new policy, according to the circular, is taken to maintain stability in financial sector and such decision was taken due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the coronavirus pandemic.