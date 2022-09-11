BGMEA wants political stability

Also present on the occasion were BGMEA vice presidents Shahidullah Azim and Khandakar Rafiqul Islam, director Faisal Samad, founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) Mustafiz Uddin and others.

The BGMEA president said, "We have been noting a fall in purchase orders over the past two months. Due to inflation and an overall recession in our major export markets, the US and the European Union, there has been a 20 to 30 per cent fall in purchase orders for the next season. That means there may be a negative growth in garment exports over the next few months. In the first two months of the current 2022-23 fiscal, there has been a 26 per cent growth in garment exports. We will be happy if we can keep up a 15 per cent growth."

Concerning the gas and electricity crisis, Faruque Hassan said this has increased expenditure in the garment sector in two ways. Due to the insufficient supply of electricity, the factories are having to use diesel-run generators to keep up production. This has pushed up export costs.

The BGMEA president demanded uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity. He also called for a .50 per cent tax at source as in last fiscal instead of the present 1 per cent.