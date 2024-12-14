Inflation to come down below 5pc by FY26: BB Governor

Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Ahsan H Mansur has expressed his optimism that the general point to point inflation rate would come down below 5 per cent by the next fiscal year (2025-26).

“Our aims are to bring inflation down to 7 per cent by next June. We’ll bring it down to 5 per cent by the next fiscal year (2025-26) and I hope it is possible. We’re implementing different policy measures to this end,” he said.

The central bank governor said this while talking to BSS in an interview at the central bank headquarters in the city.

According to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the general point-to-point inflation rate in Bangladesh slightly increased in November as it reached 11.38 per cent from 10.87 per cent in October 2024.