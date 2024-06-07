Banks' defaulted loans total Tk 1.82 trillion

The amount of defaulted loans increased by over Tk 36 billion to about Tk 1.83 trillion in March this year from Tk 1.47 trillion in December last year, according to Bangladesh Bank.

Bad loans grew by 9 per cent in December last year, while the figure stood at about 11.11 per cent of the total loans in March. Defaulted loans increased at all banks including state-run, private, foreign and specialized banks during this period.

Explaining the reasons behind the rise in defaulted loans, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque said bad loans surged in state-run banks, and as well as interest on defaulted loans was also added to the previous amount. The central bank has increased monitoring in addition to supervision and coordination, he added.