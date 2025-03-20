Why exporters ‘displeased’ with decision on graduation from LDC group?

A section of exporters are displeased with the interim government’s decision to proceed with the country’s scheduled transition from a least developed country (LDC) to a developing nation status amid the prevailing economic challenges.

They said once the country graduates from the LDC status, they would no longer enjoy the market facilities for the export of goods, thus, the competition capacity of Bangladeshi products would reduce.

The LDC graduation will also be suicidal without any specific initiatives to tackle challenges.

Exporters said they could not understand why such a decision was taken all on a sudden.