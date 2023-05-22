Biman plans to reach US west coast via Japan through code sharing

An air traffic agreement has been formed between Bangladesh and Japan in this regard, where Tokyo allowed Biman Bangladesh Airlines to enjoy a fifth freedom facility in operating flights in that country.

The fifth freedom allows an airline the right to carry passengers from one’s own country to a second country and from that country onward to a third country and so on.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has been engaged with the US’ Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) for a long time to upgrade Bangladesh’s status to “category 1” so that the local carriers, including Biman Bangladesh airlines, can operate flights to different destinations in the US.

Responding to a question regarding procuring aircraft from Airbus, Biman’s MD said, the offer from Airbus proved that his airline has the potential to expand its international routes and run with commercial viability.