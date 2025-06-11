Aviation giants Airbus, Menzies seek long-time partnership with Bangladesh

“We have identified Bangladesh as a key priority country,” van Wersch told the chief adviser, adding that the company was keen to build a partnership with Bangladesh’s national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and make it profitable.

Van Wersch said Airbus, which supplies 800 aircraft annually, also has expertise in manufacturing helicopters and fighter jets.

The chief adviser said Bangladesh was willing to listen to all offers to modernise the Biman fleet but could not rush a decision.