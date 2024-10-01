Meghna Group tops the billion-dollar club as BSRM returns

The Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) has topped the billion-dollar club in the export-import sector again. Besides, BSRM, a top company in the steel industry of the country, made a comeback to the club after a year. The controversial S Alam Group, which has been accused of looting money from the finance sector, failed to secure a position in the billion-dollar club this time. A total of eight industrial groups of the country were bracketed in the billion-dollar club in the export-import sector at the end of the 2023-24 fiscal.

This came up in an analysis of Prothom Alo of the data provided by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on the export-import sector in the 2023-24 fiscal. The Meghna Group of Industries tops the ranking of the billion-dollar-conglomerates of the country. It is followed by the Abul Khair Group, City Group, Pran–RFL, BSRM Group, Square Group, TK Group and the Bashundhara Group respectively.

In the last fiscal, these eight conglomerates did business worth USD 12.23 billion together in the export-import centre. The amount was USD 13.66 in the 2022-23 fiscal. As such, the size of export-import has lessened by 10 per cent in the 2023-24 fiscal as compared to the previous fiscal.