Food inflation increases by nearly 14pc

According to BBS data, food inflation in November was 13.80 per cent, while non-food inflation was 9.39 per cent. In October, food inflation was 12.66 per cent, and non-food inflation was 9.34 per cent. In November 2023, food and non-food inflation were 10.76 per cent and 8.16 per cent, respectively.

Rural inflation in November was 11.53 per cent, up from 11.26 per cent in October. In November 2023, rural inflation was 9.62 per cent. Rural food and non-food inflation in November were 13.41 per cent and 9.72 per cent, respectively.

In October, the rates were 12.75 per cent and 9.76 per cent, respectively. In November 2023, rural food and non-food inflation were 10.86 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.