Food inflation increases by nearly 14pc
High inflation is often described as a significant threat to the economy. Low-income individuals, in particular, increasingly feel the impact of this threat, especially food inflation, as a large portion of their expenses is devoted to food
Inflation in the country increased in November, particularly food inflation, which rose to about 14 per cent. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the country's overall inflation last month stood at 11.38 per cent.
In October of the previous year, the overall inflation rate was 10.87 per cent.
According to BBS data, food inflation in November was 13.80 per cent, while non-food inflation was 9.39 per cent. In October, food inflation was 12.66 per cent, and non-food inflation was 9.34 per cent. In November 2023, food and non-food inflation were 10.76 per cent and 8.16 per cent, respectively.
Rural inflation in November was 11.53 per cent, up from 11.26 per cent in October. In November 2023, rural inflation was 9.62 per cent. Rural food and non-food inflation in November were 13.41 per cent and 9.72 per cent, respectively.
In October, the rates were 12.75 per cent and 9.76 per cent, respectively. In November 2023, rural food and non-food inflation were 10.86 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.
Urban inflation in November was 11.37 per cent, compared to 10.44 per cent in October. In November 2023, urban inflation was 9.16 per cent.
In November 2024, urban food and non-food inflation were 14.63 per cent and 9.31 per cent, respectively. In October 2024, they were 12.53 per cent and 9.06 per cent, respectively. In November 2023, urban food and non-food inflation were 10.58 per cent and 8.17 per cent, respectively.
The inflation rate in the country has remained close to double digits for more than a year and a half. BBS statistics show that the average inflation from December 2023 to November 2024 was 10.22 per cent.
In the previous year, from December 2022 to November 2023, the country's average inflation was 9.42 per cent.
This consumer price index is formulated by analysing data collected from 154 markets across 64 districts in the country at specific times.
High inflation is often described as a significant threat to the economy. Low-income individuals, in particular, increasingly feel the impact of this threat, especially food inflation, as a large portion of their expenses is devoted to food.