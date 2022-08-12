Default loans surge to record Tk 1.25 trillion: Bangladesh Bank

According to the provisional data of BB, the amount of default loans increased by Tk 118.18 billion (11,818 crore) during the April-June quarter with classified loan totaling over Tk1.25 trillion.

Banks have disbursed loans of Tk 1,398,592 crore (over 13.98 trillion) till June 2022, of which Tk 125,258 crore (over 1.25 trillion) is declared as being defaulted. It means 8.96 per cent of loans have been made classified which is the highest ever in the country, said officials familiar with the subject.

Three months ago, in the January-March quarter, the amount of default loan was Tk 113,440 crore (over 1.13 trillion).