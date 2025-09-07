Inflation drops to 8.29pc in August, the lowest in 37 months

Inflation eased slightly in August, with overall inflation standing at 8.29 per cent, compared to 8.55 per cent in July.

This marks the lowest inflation rate in 37 months. The last time inflation was lower was in July 2022, when it stood at 7.48 per cent. Since then, it had never fallen below 8 per cent.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) published the inflation figures for August today, Sunday.