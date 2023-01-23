World Bank has grown dynamic relationship with Bangladesh: Trotsenburg

Axel cited that before the proposed funding in Padma Bridge, the World Bank used to commit $1 billion per year to Bangladesh on average, but the last IDA-19 package consists of $4.5 billion in just two years.

Replying to another question about the possibility of lowering the lending rate, he said the standard IDA rates do not change regardless the cost of borrowings in the market is going up.

He said although those who are borrowing from market are facing higher cost, “But, we can’t do too much in this regard.”

Replying to another question, the World Bank managing director said the budget support is happening more in the developing countries as all the developing countries now need more money.

“We’re here when the lights are off, we need to be here for a long-term partnership and also need to step up in crisis,” he added.

Responding to a question on debt relief, Axel said that some 60 countries are in debt distress where Sri Lanka is a prominent case.

He informed that they are planning for a comprehensive debt relief for countries like Zambia adding, “We’re looking forward to do as much as we can.”

Sought comments on the Rohingya crisis, Axel termed it as a “terrible crisis” and said that the trend is deeply concerning.