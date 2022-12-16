Supervision of loan over Tk 100m begins

All of the five banks are owned by a Chattogram-based group.

Due to the loan scams, the central bank has also appointed an observer at IBBL and FSIBL. The central found the incidents of huge loan scam in other three banks earlier.

Speaking to Prothom Alo about this, the Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque said, “Such information is sought regularly as part of the supervision process. But now the supervision is being enhanced due to various discussions. This is part of routine work of the central bank.”

The Bangladesh Bank in its letter sent to the five banks said they have to submit information of distribution and recollection of loan of over Tk 100 million (10 crore) every day.

The letter also sought the information of periodic, current and demand loans separately. The slab-based information has to be provided in a format the central bank has fixed. The slabs are 100-200 million, 200-500 million, 500 million to 1 billion, 1-5 billion and over 5 billion.