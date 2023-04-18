State-owned banks become weaker in crises

Bangladesh took quick and decisive policy actions to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped facilitate a faster and robust recovery. But as with countries around the world, Russia’s war in Ukraine has also had a significant impact on Bangladesh.

Rising global commodity prices, supply disruptions, and slowdown in external demand have led to a sharp widening of Bangladesh’s current account deficit, depreciation of the Taka and a decline in foreign exchange reserves.

Bangladesh is taking a comprehensive set of measures to deal with these latest economic disruptions. The authorities have tightened the monetary stance, allowed for a more flexible exchange rate, imposed temporary restrictions on non-essential and energy-related imports and adopted measures to reduce electricity demand. Steps are also being taken to reprioritize spending to protect the vulnerable.

Bangladesh’s request for an IMF-supported programme is part of these comprehensive set of measures to cushion its economy.

Going forward, in the near-term, policy priorities must focus on containing inflation, softening the impact of these economic disruptions on the vulnerable, and building external resilience through continued exchange rate flexibility.

But the current crisis has also highlighted the need to expedite long-standing structural reforms to accelerate growth, attract private investment, enhance productivity, and build climate resilience. Foremost in this effort is the challenge of raising more tax revenues, which is critical to increase spending in critical areas, including education, health, and public investments to create a conducive environment for growth. An enhanced revenue base is also needed to support the poor and vulnerable. This will require a modernization of the tax system and improvements in revenue collection.

Bangladesh also needs a more efficient financial sector to improve credit allocation to the most productive economic sectors. This will require a reduction of the government’s role in the allocation of credit, as well as enhancement in the effectiveness of banking regulation and supervision, and improvements in corporate governance and legal systems.