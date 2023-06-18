Maximum lending rate 10.12pc as per new monetary policy

Bangladesh Bank on Sunday announced the monetary policy for the first six months of 2023-24 fiscal, lifting the interest cap on bank loans and raising the repo rate.

According to the new policy, the lending rate celling has been set at maximum 10.12 per cent for banks, 12.12 per cent for non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs).

Besides, the lending activities for CMSME (cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises) and consumer loans may be subject to an additional fee of up to 1 per cent to cover supervision costs.