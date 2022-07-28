BB overturns decision under 'pressure from powerful quarter'

Bangladesh Bank was forced to resume services at three major branches of state-owned Janata Bank on Wednesday due to pressure from an influential quarter a day after closing down the bank's foreign loan operations on the charges of irregularities and corruption on Tuesday.

The regulatory body could not stand fast in its decision on the state-owned bank for even 24 hours.

The three branches are Janata Bhaban Corporate Branch, Local Office branch in Dhaka and Sadharan Bima Bhaban Corporate branch in Chattogram.

The branches have the most powerful clients. Almost half of the bank’s loans of Tk 770 billion were disbursed from these three branches. As a result, the central bank could not hold on to its decision long or to stop the bank's loan operations.