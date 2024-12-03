Money laundered after harming country in every possible way: Mustafizur Rahman

Distinguished fellow the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Mustafizur Rahman has stated that the burden of the money laundered through corruption in different mega projects during the last Awami League government’s rule might have to be borne by the next few generations.

They (of the last government) harmed the country in every possible way, to take (launder) the money out of the country, he said.

Mustafizur Rahman said this at the press conference held by the committee to prepare a white paper on the state of economy in Bangladesh at the NEC conference room in capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Yesterday, Monday. He is one of the members of the committee. All the members of the committee presented their opinions in brief during the press conference.