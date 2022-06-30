Anonymous loans put Union Bank at risk

The Bangladesh Bank in a recent audit has uncovered some major irregularities in loan disbursement of Union Bank.

It found that the lion’s share of the private commercial bank’s total disbursal had been lent out to some 300 companies that only exist on paper. Even the companies, in some cases, do not have trade licenses.

In the unavoidable aftermath, the Shariah-based bank is now chasing the borrowers and failing to realise the loans.

The scenario is quite similar to other notorious financial scams, including that of Basic Bank, Hallmark, Farmers Bank, and PK Halder.