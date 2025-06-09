TEAM Group MD dies in Canada boat accident

Abdullah Hil Rakib, managing director of readymade garment manufacturing company TEAM Group, and Saifuz Zaman, a pilot of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, died in a boat accident on Sturgeon Lake in Ontario, Canada on Sunday local time.

A former senior vice president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Abdullah Hil Rakib was involved in apparel industry for nearly three decades.