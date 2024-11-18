Moody’s Outlook downgrades Bangladesh’s credit rating

A Moody’s rating is an opinion of the creditworthiness of an issuer or the credit quality of a specific obligation. Moody’s Investors Service provides credit ratings, risk analysis, and research for stocks, bonds, and government entities.

The latest rating reflects heightened political risks and lower growth, which increases government liquidity risks, external vulnerabilities, and banking sector risks, following the recent political and social unrest connected with the recent political changeover.

It said the ongoing political uncertainty and weakening growth leads Bangladesh to rely increasingly on short-term domestic debt to finance its deficit, raising liquidity risks.