Bangladesh changes decision on rice import from Myanmar

Bangladesh has approved to import 100,000 tonnes of rice from Myanmar through direct purchase method. The cabinet committee on public purchase, the highest approval body of the government, approved the purchase at its online meeting on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Wednesday, following the meeting of the committee, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, head of the cabinet body, told newspersons that the Bangladesh government turned down the proposal to import rice from Myanmar due to the current situation in the neighbouring nation.

He defended the government’s decision and said that such purchase is made through banking arrangement by opening letter of credit.