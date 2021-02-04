Bangladesh changes decision on rice import from Myanmar

Bangladesh has approved to import 100,000 tonnes of rice from Myanmar through direct purchase method. The cabinet committee on public purchase, the highest approval body of the government, approved the purchase at its online meeting on Wednesday.
Earlier, on Wednesday, following the meeting of the committee, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, head of the cabinet body, told newspersons that the Bangladesh government turned down the proposal to import rice from Myanmar due to the current situation in the neighbouring nation.
He defended the government’s decision and said that such purchase is made through banking arrangement by opening letter of credit.
“Until a shipment reaches the country, the bank will not make the payment to the buyer. So, there will be no chance for any loss by the government,” he added.
Later around 8:45pm that day, the ministry sent a correction which reads, “The proposal to import rice from Myanmar has got conditional approval. We are sorry for the misinformation.”
Myanmar army took control of the country toppling the democratically elected government recently which created a volatile situation in the Bangladesh’s East Asian neighbour.