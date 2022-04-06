Bangladesh economy to grow by 6.9pc in FY2021-22: ADB

Bangladesh’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 6.9 per cent in the fiscal year FY2021-22, according to an Asian Development Bank (ADB) report released on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The bank’s Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2022 said the growth forecast reflects rebound in external trade and recovery in domestic economic activities fuelled by implementation of stimulus packages and increased remittance.

Inflation is expected to increase to 6.0 per cent in FY2022 from 5.6 per cent in 2021, it said.