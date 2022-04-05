Bangladesh Economy: Warning signal in four indicators

Bangladesh economy seems to have taken a serious hit from the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent global tension triggered by the Russian invasion to Ukraine as at least four significant economic indicators are giving warning signals.

Except for exports, most of the sectors related to the global economy are facing crisis, according to the latest data.

Amid the pandemic, production across the world declined significantly due to less consumer demand. The communication system was also disrupted due to the Covid-19 fallout.

The pandemic impacts started disappearing gradually, but the production did not increase at a similar pace.

As a result, an inflationary pressure appeared in the scene and Bangladesh could not stay out of it.

Adding more to the woe, Russia launched an invasion into Ukraine, which made the situation more critical.