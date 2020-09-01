Bangladesh garment exports rebound from coronavirus crisis

Bangladesh’s crucial textile industry saw a sharp rebound from the coronavirus crisis in August, with exports surging nearly 50 per cent as factories swung into full gear to meet orders from global retailers, officials said Tuesday.

Shipments of ready-made clothes hit $3.3 billion, up from $2.3 billion a year earlier, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said.

The garment industry is the cornerstone of the economy in Bangladesh, the world’s second largest exporter of the goods after China.