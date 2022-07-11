Bangladesh RMG export to US sees 59pc increase

Bangladesh’s export of RMG to the US witnessed a 59 per cent rise to $4.11 billion or approximately Tk 384.07 billion (Tk 38,407 crore) in January-May this year compared to the corresponding period last year .

Last year, Bangladesh earned $7.14 billion (Tk 714 crore) from RMG export to the US, sharing 8.76 per cent of the US RMG market. Though Bangladesh’s share in the US market rose to 9.30 per cent during January-May this year, the country lags behind two top competitors China and Vietnam which have shares of 23.64 and 17.43 per cent respectively.

This was revealed in the US Department of Commerce’s Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) latest data.