Banks disburse Tk 79b agriculture credit in July-Oct

The scheduled banks have disbursed Tk 79.05 billion (7,905 crore) as agriculture and rural credit in July-October period of the current fiscal (2021-22), almost 28 per cent of the target for the 12 months.

It shows that agriculture and rural credit disbursement got pace after Bangladesh Bank (BB) simplifying the credit disbursement policy, said Md Serajul Islam, spokesperson and executive director of BB.

The central bank’s enhanced supervision in field level after falling Covid-19 infection rate in the country also helped to bring about the positive result, he said.