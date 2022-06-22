BB will announce new monetary policy on 30 June

Usually the BB formulates and publishes monetary policy for controlling inflation and achieving the desired GDP growth.

Monetary policy is important in the financial management of the country. Through this, a plan is presented to increase or decrease the internal debt, money supply, internal resources, and foreign resources.

The BB has been facing several challenges this year to prepare a monetary policy as the time is very challenging for price hike of energy and essential commodities as well, said a senior official who works at the monetary policy department of BB.