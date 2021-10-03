BGMEA optimistic about GSP+ benefits after Bangladesh's graduation

Everything but Arms (EBA) is a special arrangement for the LDCs, providing them with duty-free, quota-free access to the EU market for all products except arms and ammunition.
The BGMEA President said the European Union (EU) is Bangladesh's key export market with around 60 per cent of exports.
He said Bangladesh will enjoy the existing duty-free and quota-free market access in the European countries until 2029 following the country's graduation.
"The government and the BGMEA are working together to ensure the continuation of the EBA facilities for 12 years after 2029," he said.
The EU has granted trade preferences to developing countries through the generalised scheme of preferences (GSP) since 1971.
The GSP is one of the key EU trade instruments to assist developing countries to integrate with the world economy, reduce poverty, and support sustainable development through the promotion of core human and labour rights, environmental protection, and good governance.
The BGMEA chief said they had over 30 meetings during the visit and tried to project Bangladesh's achievements and possibilities.
During his visit, Faruque underscored the need for constructive dialogues, research, economic diplomacy and engagement with governments and stakeholders at the international level so that Bangladesh's economic growth momentum continues after LDC graduation.
He highlighted the issues regarding Bangladesh's LDC graduation, possible changes in the tariff regime in export markets and how preferential market access can be continued in the post-LDC time.
Faruque said finding pragmatic ways for retaining the market access facilities is vital to remain competitive in export markets while creating new market opportunities will be equally important.
He emphasized efforts in securing the continuation of trade benefits for Bangladesh for 12 years after graduation from the LDC category in 2026.
The BGMEA chief also highlighted the contribution of Bangladesh's apparel sector in attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and underlined the need for projecting the success stories on global platforms, including the UN.
