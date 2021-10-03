BGMEA optimistic about GSP+ benefits after Bangladesh's graduation

The apex trade body of Bangladesh's apparel industry has said there is no major barrier for the country to get GSP+ benefits in the European market whenever applicable as the country graduates from the club of least developed countries (LDCs), reports UNB.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan came up with information during a press conference at a city hotel Saturday while noting that the precondition for the GSP+ on import threshold (7.4 per cent) has been removed from the proposed GSP regulations for 2024-2034.

The conference was arranged to share the outcome of his recent visit to the US and Canada.

The BGMEA chief thanked the EU for its favourable initiative to countries like Bangladesh.