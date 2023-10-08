Weak banks sink deeper into crisis

The central bank has now kept a total of 15 banks under its special monitoring and has been paying an additional allowance to the deputed observers or coordinators.

According to sources, a number of banks are failing to maintain the cash reserve ratio (CRR) as per the central bank's requirements, while their loan irregularities remain unabated.

In addition to the banks already under scrutiny, three Shariah-based banks and some other conventional private banks are facing crises stemming from irregularities. But there is no initiative from the central bank to put them under monitoring, which has prompted some officials to question the effectiveness of the current monitoring model.

Against such a backdrop, uncertainty shrouds the future prospects of the struggling banks.