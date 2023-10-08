Weak banks sink deeper into crisis

There has been a longstanding practice that the Bangladesh Bank appoints an observer to the banks experiencing financial distress or showing similar signs. However, the regulator started appointing a coordinator instead of the observer in July of last year, soon after the joining of the current governor.
The appointed central bank officials participate in the board meetings and closely monitor the ailing banks. Still, the banks under special supervision mostly registered a decline in their financial health over the last year, according to reports of the Bangladesh Bank.
The central bank has now kept a total of 15 banks under its special monitoring and has been paying an additional allowance to the deputed observers or coordinators.
According to sources, a number of banks are failing to maintain the cash reserve ratio (CRR) as per the central bank's requirements, while their loan irregularities remain unabated.
In addition to the banks already under scrutiny, three Shariah-based banks and some other conventional private banks are facing crises stemming from irregularities. But there is no initiative from the central bank to put them under monitoring, which has prompted some officials to question the effectiveness of the current monitoring model.
Against such a backdrop, uncertainty shrouds the future prospects of the struggling banks.
Some Bangladesh Bank officials said it is too tough to bring the banking sector to order without direction from the high levels of government, as the owners and major clients of the ailing banks are influential and close to the government. Some of them even hold positions in the government.
Therefore, the central bank has been hesitant to implement its policies that may affect the powerful quarters, leaving some good banks to suffer in the aftermath. Here, the banking sector regulator is blatantly failing to act in the best interest of depositors.
Of the 15 banks under central bank monitoring, seven are currently operating under coordinators. The banks are National Bank, Padma Bank, AB Bank, One Bank, BASIC Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, and Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL).
At least 12 of the banks have registered a rise in their defaulted loans, along with instances of new loan irregularities. Only BASIC Bank, Padma Bank, and National Bank have succeeded in reducing their default loans.
The remaining eight banks are running under coordinators. They are Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Rupali Bank, Agrani Bank, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, ICB Islamic Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh, and First Security Islami Bank.
To meet the conditions of a $4.7 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Bangladesh Bank has directed the banks to reduce their defaulted loans, but most of them are struggling to comply with the directive.
Mustafa K Mujeri, former chief economist of Bangladesh Bank, expressed doubts about the effectiveness of observers and coordinators due to their limited authority.
“There is no scope for the banks to improve much with the observers and coordinators as they hold no authority to play a role. If the Bangladesh Bank really wants to improve the banks, it is enough to force them to follow the rules. Here, who the owner is and who the clients are – these issues cannot be taken into consideration. The central bank needs to adopt a proactive approach to bring about qualitative change. It will safeguard the depositors' money,” he added.
The economist observed that the owners and clients of the ailing banks are mostly close to the government. Hence, it is a big question how far the central bank can exercise its authority. Rather, it requires an initiative from the government to improve the banking sector.
